Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $30.33 Million Stake in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $30,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after purchasing an additional 332,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 781,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 696,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,951,000 after acquiring an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,788 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at $38,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,529. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VC stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.63. 8,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,103. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $64.22 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.60. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

