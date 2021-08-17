Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $36.21 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $36,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in Facebook by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 12,771 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 69,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

NASDAQ FB traded down $8.40 on Tuesday, hitting $358.16. 909,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,147,547. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.79. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.94, for a total value of $28,055,262.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,444,267 shares of company stock valued at $843,912,936 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

