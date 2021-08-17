Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $41.99 Million Stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. NeoGenomics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $41,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,852,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,028,000 after buying an additional 124,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 51.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,926,000 after buying an additional 1,386,761 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,142,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,573,000 after buying an additional 67,143 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after buying an additional 2,403,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,244,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,275,000 after buying an additional 234,760 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock worth $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. 19,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,322. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.