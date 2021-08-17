Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 499 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.80. The company had a trading volume of 333,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $281.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.