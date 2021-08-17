Graphlinq Protocol Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.23 or 0.00868044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00160573 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.