Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CBULF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.51.
About Gratomic
