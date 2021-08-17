Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the July 15th total of 281,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CBULF opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.51.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. The company holds a 63% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas region of southern Namibia; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that include eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

