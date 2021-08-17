Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) PT Raised to $18.00

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AJX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $314.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

