Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) PT Raised to $18.00

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AJX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.
Shares of Great Ajax stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $314.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.25.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 7.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Great Ajax
Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.
