Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

BABA opened at $182.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

