Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $587,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41.

