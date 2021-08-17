Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 26,960 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,960 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,687,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,748,000 after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 598,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 83,823 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 74,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

