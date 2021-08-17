Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 250.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in United Airlines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on UAL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $46.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.