Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the July 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Greenland Minerals stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Greenland Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.

Get Greenland Minerals alerts:

About Greenland Minerals

Greenland Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral. Its projects include Iimaussaq Complex-Specialty Metals; Kvanefjeld-REEs, uranium, zinc; Sørensen; Zone 3; and Steenstrupfjeld. The company was founded on February 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.