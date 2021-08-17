Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Short Interest Update

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the July 15th total of 203,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Greenland Minerals stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Greenland Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07.
About Greenland Minerals
