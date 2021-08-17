GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.32

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 5535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
