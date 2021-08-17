GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.32

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 5535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 5.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSKY. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,842,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 817,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after buying an additional 16,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in GreenSky by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 1,488,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in GreenSky by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,738,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after buying an additional 373,421 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GreenSky Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSKY)

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

