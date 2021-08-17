Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Acquires 1,137 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 3.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,530,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,431. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74. The firm has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.65.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.01.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

