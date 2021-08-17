Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Grows Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,697 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,572. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.42. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

