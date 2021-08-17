Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 300 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ cut its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up about 1.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Five Below by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 85,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.52.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.98. 438,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,723. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.05 and a 52 week high of $227.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

