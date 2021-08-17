Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11,791.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.20 or 0.00906405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Coin Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

