Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Receives $189.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.67.

ASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at $187,000. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $175.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $104.22 and a one year high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 25.01%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

