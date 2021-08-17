GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 246,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 37,460 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

