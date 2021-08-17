GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.32.

NYSE EFX opened at $260.71 on Tuesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

