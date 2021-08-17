GSB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.10. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $21.40.

