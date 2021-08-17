GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $39.79 and a 12-month high of $73.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

