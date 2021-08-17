GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,126 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $427.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

DE stock opened at $383.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $189.38 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

