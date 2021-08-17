GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes $398,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $85.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.95.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.