GSB Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 33,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000.

NYSEARCA:PFFV opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24.

