GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after buying an additional 127,796 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $241,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 36,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $75.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.