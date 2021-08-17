Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 618,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 662,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GHSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.07. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55.
Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 473.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%.
About Guardion Health Sciences
Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.
Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.