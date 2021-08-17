Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the July 15th total of 618,300 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 662,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.07. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.55.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 473.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 69,810 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 313,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

