Guider (GDR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 17th. Guider has a market cap of $6,009.80 and approximately $109.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Guider has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.58 or 0.00857665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00048559 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00156307 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

