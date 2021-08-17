GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.45 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51.

