GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 6,645 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

GDX opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

