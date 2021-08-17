GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 88.3% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $310,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.1% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 177,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.17.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.