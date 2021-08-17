GWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after buying an additional 30,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after buying an additional 392,255 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,333,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after buying an additional 350,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 1,507,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth $21,555,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.34. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 16.51%. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

