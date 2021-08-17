GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $112.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

