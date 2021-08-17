GWM Advisors LLC Has $992,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,395,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,769,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,923,000 after buying an additional 847,290 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,285,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,013,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,357,000 after acquiring an additional 783,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,358,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

