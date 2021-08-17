GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth $109,000.

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

Several research analysts recently commented on SQSP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $43.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

