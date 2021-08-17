GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $1,731,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,365,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,241,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $243.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.34 and a 52 week high of $249.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

