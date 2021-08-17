GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,304 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $22.42.

