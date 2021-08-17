GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSA opened at $318.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $196.43 and a 12-month high of $318.58.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

