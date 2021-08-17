GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $51.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

