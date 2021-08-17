GWM Advisors LLC Sells 714 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after purchasing an additional 354,079 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 35,787 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 92.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.97.

