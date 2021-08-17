H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE HIGA opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 902,003 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

