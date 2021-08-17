Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,805 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,057 shares of company stock worth $13,019,374. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $122.42. The company has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.