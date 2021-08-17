Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

NYSE:NSC opened at $269.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.15 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $263.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

