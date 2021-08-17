Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Halliburton by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,179,000 after buying an additional 521,458 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $167,570,000 after purchasing an additional 313,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

HAL stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 122.82 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.