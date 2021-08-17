Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after acquiring an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 3.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

TSLA traded down $23.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $663.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,742,082. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.88 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.93, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $662.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

