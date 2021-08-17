Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Buys 695 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Matador Resources comprises approximately 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after buying an additional 640,805 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 235,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTDR traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. 70,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

