Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases 7,503 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 85.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 7.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.79. The company had a trading volume of 24,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

