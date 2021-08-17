Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.3% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.0% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $407.80. 338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,309. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.11. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.50 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $405.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

