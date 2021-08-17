Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the July 15th total of 767,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 38.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 126,194 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 17.2% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 391,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 57,510 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 17.3% during the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 48,673 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Harbor Custom Development by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCDI stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12. Harbor Custom Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

