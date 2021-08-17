Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 363 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 28.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,107,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,896,000 after acquiring an additional 88,109 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $78.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

